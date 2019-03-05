DENVER (CBS4) – Week of Women continued on Tuesday when dozens of women headed to the State Capitol. They marched from First Baptist Church to the Capitol Rotunda.

“It’s really important for all of us to use our voices. That’s how we create the change that we want to see. When we learn the advocacy is actually quite easy, we’re able to reach out to our legislators. We are able to share with them our concerns and to work with them to create the changes in our communities that we want to see,” said Lisa Christie, a spokeswoman for Women’s Foundation of Colorado.

The women had the chance to ask lawmakers, legislative aides and lobbyists questions about the process and how to make a difference.

The Women’s Foundation of Colorado sponsored the event. It’s the only statewide foundation focused on the advancement of women.