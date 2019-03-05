DENVER (CBS4) — Skiers and snowboarders will have more options next season when buying multi-day lift tickets. Arapahoe Basin revealed its pricing structure for the 2019-2020 season on Tuesday.

Next season will be the first in decades where skiers and snowboarders will have to pay for a separate pass to Arapahoe Basin following the corporate break-up from Vail Resorts. Arapahoe Basin is no longer on the Epic Pass. A full season pass is $399. A youth pass costs $279. There are no blackout dates.

Arapahoe Basin confirms to CBS4 News it will offer a multi-day discounted pass but the ski area has not released details yet.

Vail will also officer new daily passes next season. For instance, an “Epic Day Pass” is $106. It’s goods for 17 resorts.

Vail’s Epic Pass which offers unlimited skiing at 67 resorts is the most expensive at $939.

Not to outdone, Alterra Mountain Company’s Ikon Pass goes on sale Tuesday. It offers unlimited skiing at 38 destinations for $949. The Ikon Base Pass is $649. New this year is a 4 month payment plan.