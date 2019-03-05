TRAFFIC ALERTI-70 to remain closed around Eisenhower Tunnel until this evening
DENVER (CBS4) — Skiers and snowboarders will have more options next season when buying multi-day lift tickets. Arapahoe Basin revealed its pricing structure for the 2019-2020 season on Tuesday.

Next season will be the first in decades where skiers and snowboarders will have to pay for a separate pass to Arapahoe Basin following the corporate break-up from Vail Resorts. Arapahoe Basin is no longer on the Epic Pass. A full season pass is $399. A youth pass costs $279.  There are no blackout dates.

Arapahoe Basin confirms to CBS4 News it will offer a multi-day discounted pass but the ski area has not released details yet.

Photo taken at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area on March 12 by Casey Day of Silver Plume.

Vail will also officer new daily passes next season. For instance, an “Epic Day Pass” is $106. It’s goods for 17 resorts.

Vail’s Epic Pass which offers unlimited skiing at 67 resorts is the most expensive at $939.

Not to outdone,  Alterra Mountain Company’s Ikon Pass goes on sale Tuesday. It offers unlimited skiing at 38 destinations for $949. The Ikon Base Pass is $649.  New this year is a 4 month payment plan.

