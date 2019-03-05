



— A snowboarder who had to be rescued from a central Colorado mountain is also charged with arson in the Lake Christine fire investigation. The Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol and Mountain Rescue Aspen located 23-year-old Richard Miller after he was separated from his group on Sunday.

Searchers reached him in an area 300 feet (91 meters) below the ski area’s boundary.

Miller and his girlfriend, Allison Marcus, face felony arson charges related to the Lake Christine fire that destroyed three homes and burned more than 19 square miles near Basalt last July.

Authorities said Miller and girlfriend Allison Marcus fired prohibited, incendiary tracer rounds at a gun range near dry tinder during drought conditions.

Miller has pleaded not guilty. His trial is scheduled for May.

The Vail Daily reports that attorneys disagreed on whether a jury should hear the two cases at the same time. The judge says the issue will be addressed during a March 15 motions hearing.

A message left with Miller’s attorney was not returned.

