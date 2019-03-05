



CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The Avs have lost two straight games, including a 2-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. Still, J.T. Compher says he’s optimistic about his team’s chances at making the NHL playoffs.

“We’re not in a perfect spot, but we’re in a good spot to make a playoff run and make that push,” said Compher. “We’re very confident with the group we have, and the belief system is very high. We know that if we play our best and play good hockey we have a chance to make the playoffs.”

Compher is having his best season as a pro. He has 29 points on the year with 14 goals and 15 assists.

“I put in a lot of time this summer to make sure that I could do everything possible to help the team and make the playoff push like we’re making right now,” said Compher.

The Avs have 16 games remaining, including a Tuesday night matchup with the Detroit Red Wings at the Pepsi Center.