DENVER (CBS4) – Unrivaled cold during the first several days of March was enough to set three temperature records in Denver. The average temperature in the city back on Sunday was 0 degrees.

The last time a March day averaged that cold was in the year 1880 – 139 years ago! We also set a new record for the coldest high temperature of any year for March 3 when we only reached 6 degrees Sunday afternoon.

Then on Monday we set two more records. It happened first when we dropped to -5 degrees early Monday morning which set a record for the coldest temperature ever recorded on March 4 in Denver (the old record was -3 set in 1978). Then in the afternoon we reached only 15 degrees which tied with March 4, 1978 for the coldest high temperature on record for the date.

Despite another frigid start on Tuesday, no records are expected. In the afternoon a combination of mostly sunny skies, slightly less snow on the ground, and retreating arctic air should finally allow temperatures to exit the deep freeze. High temperatures around Denver and Boulder should be in the lower 30s Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, working against the warm up is an inversion along the Front Range meaning temperatures on the ground are colder than the air above. The result will be warmer temperatures in the foothills and mountains compared to the metro area. Again!

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has once again declared the air in the metro unhealthy of sensitive groups. That means people with lung or heart disease, older adults, and young children should limit time outside on Tuesday. Indoor burning is also prohibited.