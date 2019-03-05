COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – What seemed like a good idea for a group of friends in Colorado Springs sent a teenager to the hospital. Courtney Pollard and her friends decided to tie a sled to a Jeep.

Pollard then got on the sled, and was towed on icy streets. She later slammed into the vehicle suffering serious injuries.

Pollard was flown to a hospital where she’s expected to undergo surgery to her pelvis.

“Don’t tie a rope to a car or jeep or truck or anything, because you never know what could happen,” Pollard said. “I’m doing better than what I was.”

Another teenager was on the sled at the time, but was not seriously hurt.

Police cited both teenagers along with the teenage driver.