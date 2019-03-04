



It’s been six years since Cynda Collins Arsenault started Women Powering Change. It’s an annual event for women who want to make a difference, but might need the resources to get them going.

“It’s a celebration of the work that women are doing across all issues to create a better world,” Cyda said.

It began in the backyard of her Superior home in 2013. Dozens of women-led or women-focused organizations set up shop on her lawn. The rest is history.

“It just evolved,” said Cynda.

As word of the event spread, so did the event. Over time, it outgrew her backyard, and moved into bigger spaces. Today, more than 100 organizations are involved, and 1,000 women and men make it to the celebration every year.

“My husband has come to a couple of them and he says the energy is overwhelming,” Cynda told CBS4’s Andrea Flores. “This is a chance to see the positive that’s happening, and to also have the opportunity to get involved. Maybe just signing up for a newsletter, or volunteering or making a donation, or leaving with awareness of other things going on.”

While the backyard event has taken on a life of its own, Cynda believes this gathering is just a small wave in the rising tide of women’s empowerment.

“I think that women bring something unique, something that’s missing in our larger world: rejuvenation, hope, and connection,” Cynda said.

Women Powering Change takes place Wednesday, March 6 at EXDO Event Center. It’s a free event.

LINK: Women Powering Change