GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Winter Park will soon welcome a “much-needed” six-passenger chairlift at its Sunnyside Lift. The current lift has been in place since 1989.

Winter Park officials say the new, $6 million lift will create more efficiency by taking 800 people up the hill per hour in about four minutes — down from the previous eight minutes. They also expect the new addition to help reduce lift lines.

Additional investments include an indoor/outdoor climbing wall, better landscaping, hiking and biking trails. The resort also plans to spend $7 million on lift service, slope maintenance and food and drinks.