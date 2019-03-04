(CBS Sacramento/CBS Local)– The latest internet challenge involves people throwing slices of cheese at babies and then posting the child’s reaction.

The ‘Cheese Challenge’ started at the end of February and a lot of people have questioned why anyone would throw processed cheese at the faces of infants and toddlers while they sit in the highchairs. Others have posted videos and pictures with captions that indicate they find it hilarious.

So the cheese challenge was definitely a fail for Maxon. He is 100% all his dad 😂 #cheesechallenge pic.twitter.com/8L7TMWT5BZ — Kat Chapa (@KatChapa) March 3, 2019

Just found out about this #cheesechallenge, looked it up, and my first reaction was HOW WRONG IS THIS??? I actually feel this is bordering child abuse. It's so incredibly stupid that it doesn't make sense to do it, making it abusive. These are babies people, babies!!! #BeBetter — E-Diggity (@ETRAIN57) March 4, 2019

Chrissy Teigen posted about the #cheesechallenge this weekend, saying: “I love a prank as much as anybody but I cannot get myself to throw cheese at my adorable, unsuspecting baby who has all the hope and trust in the world in me.”