ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) — Search teams are looking for a 70-year-old man in the Glacier Gorge area of Rocky Mountain National Park. Family members say they haven’t heard from James Pruitt since Thursday morning. His car was found at the Glacier Gorge Trailhead on Sunday.

There has been almost two feet of snow accumulation in the area since Thursday, park officials said.

Multiple search and rescue teams began looking for Pruitt on Sunday, including Rocky Mountain National Park’s Search and Rescue team, Larimer County Search and Rescue Dog Teams, Diamond Peaks Ski Patrol and the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group.

The teams have searched the Glacier Gorge drainage, the Loch Vale drainage and the Glacier Creek drainage. Officials said teams would search an expanded area on Monday and additional search teams would be brought in.

Park rangers would like to hear from anyone who has been in the Glacier Gorge and Bear Lake areas since Thursday, or who may have had contact with Pruitt regarding his planned route for Thursday. Please call Rocky Mountain National Park at (970) 586-1204.