BREAKING NEWSFormer Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper announces he’s running for president
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – The Front Range has experienced frigid temperatures never before observed in early March. On Sunday, Denver’s official thermometer at Denver International Airport never climbed higher than 6 degrees. That shattered the previous record for the “coldest maximum” temperature on March 3 which was 14 degrees set in 1978.

(credit: CBS)

In other words, it had never stayed so cold on March 3 in Denver.

Then on Monday at 3:28 a.m., DIA dropped to -5 degrees which was enough for another record. This time is was the the coldest temperature ever recorded on March 4. The previous record was -3 degrees also set in 1978.

The weekend cold was also accompanied by snow. Denver officially measured 4.3 inches of snow on Saturday and Saturday. That brings our total for the season to 32.1 inches which is 4.5 inches below normal through March 3. It’s a remarkable turnaround from a month ago when snow was well over a foot below normal.

The mountains of Colorado also received a lot of snow over the weekend. Here are 48 hour snow totals for ski areas:

Silverton Mountain 34″
Copper Mountain 32″
Breckenridge 31″
Beaver Creek 28″
Wolf Creek 27″
Vail 26″
Telluride 24″
Keystone 24″
Winter Park 22″
Purgatory Resort 20″
Arapahoe Basin 20″
Loveland 19″
Aspen Highlands 19″
Aspen Mountain 17″
Snowmass 16″
Steamboat 14″
Eldora 13″

Ashton Altieri

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s