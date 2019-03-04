DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police officers are investigating what they say may be a targeted hate crime in the 3600 block of Fillmore Street. Homeowners called authorities on Saturday evening saying they found racial slurs, including the “n” word and a noose, painted on their home.

Devin Meade is one of those homeowners. She says she discovered the graffiti after she heard her dogs barking and stepped outside to see what was happening.

“Kind of mortified … It’s kind of hard to explain how you feel,” Meade explained, upon seeing the words in blue paint across the front porch. “This is something that you read about in history books and now it’s reality.”

Meade also says she’s been embroiled in a legal battle since last year, which she believes led to the incident. It started when she parked her family car in front of a neighbor’s house. The tension has been growing since then.

“We’ve had police contact three times a week since the 19th of August,” Meade told CBS4’s Mekialaya White.

The other homeowner, who chose not to be named, added, “I’ve been getting harassed a lot. I get hit with eggs on my house all the time. I’m very upset. I feel disappointed.”

CBS4 attempted to talk with the neighbor in question, who declined to comment.

Detectives with the department’s bias-motivated crime unit are actively investigating the area and have not yet named a suspect. Whoever painted the words may face criminal mischief charges.

The homeowners said on Saturday they planned to keep the graffiti up for another day to make a point.

“I don’t want to quiet this down right away. I feel like everybody suppresses everything quick and that’s why this stuff goes on, because nobody hears about it.”

Investigators ask that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers of Metro Denver at (720) 913-STOP.