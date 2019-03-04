NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – The City of Northglenn welcomed home one of their own Monday night. Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson is the first female to run the United States Army Forces Command (FORSCOM).

She was honored as part of Women’s History Month on Monday night.

Northglenn High School senior Gabriella Gomez had the opportunity to interview the three star general as part of the event.

“Really honored to get this opportunity to talk with her. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Gomez said

Gomez, a Junior ROTC member and athlete, is on a similar path to that of Richardson.

“My questions are all based around ROTC, her, and I kind of had a similar high school career, not great in school but really good swimmers,” Gomez’s laughed.

Today, Richardson is in command of nearly 800,000 active and reserve troops. A graduate from Metropolitan State University in Denver, she’s also still holding a number of swim records in Northglenn.

“I hear that I do, that they haven’t been broken yet, but I hear people have their eye on them,” she said.

Gomez’s own ties to swimming and her role in Junior ROTC opened the doors for her to sit across from the Lt. Gen. and ask her anything Monday night.

“You’re a rock star,” Gomez said during the event.

An honor for Richardson as well who says there were hurdles along the way that she hopes to have helped bring down.

“There was some struggle, and a lot of achievements, and it really didn’t happen all that long ago,” she said. “We can always learn from history and how certain women have made their way in what they are doing.”

Advice Gomez will carry with her for a lifetime. One thing she won’t have with her are those records in the pool.

“Swim season is over. We were three seconds apart. I can no longer break it,” Gomez said.