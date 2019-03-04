  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
By Karen Morfitt
Filed Under:Laura Richardson, Northglenn High School, United States Army Forces Command

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – The City of Northglenn welcomed home one of their own Monday night. Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson is the first female to run the United States Army Forces Command (FORSCOM).

She was honored as part of Women’s History Month on Monday night.

Gabriella Gomez interviews Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson. (credit: CBS)

Northglenn High School senior Gabriella Gomez had the opportunity to interview the three star general as part of the event.

“Really honored to get this opportunity to talk with her. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Gomez said

Gomez, a Junior ROTC member and athlete, is on a similar path to that of Richardson.

(credit: CBS)

“My questions are all based around ROTC, her, and I kind of had a similar high school career, not great in school but really good swimmers,” Gomez’s laughed.

Today, Richardson is in command of nearly 800,000 active and reserve troops. A graduate from Metropolitan State University in Denver, she’s also still holding a number of swim records in Northglenn.

“I hear that I do, that they haven’t been broken yet, but I hear people have their eye on them,” she said.

Gomez’s own ties to swimming and her role in Junior ROTC opened the doors for her to sit across from the Lt. Gen. and ask her anything Monday night.

“You’re a rock star,” Gomez said during the event.

Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson (credit: CBS)

An honor for Richardson as well who says there were hurdles along the way that she hopes to have helped bring down.

“There was some struggle, and a lot of achievements, and it really didn’t happen all that long ago,” she said. “We can always learn from history and how certain women have made their way in what they are doing.”

Advice Gomez will carry with her for a lifetime. One thing she won’t have with her are those records in the pool.

“Swim season is over. We were three seconds apart. I can no longer break it,” Gomez said.

Karen Morfitt

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s