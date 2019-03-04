



– The Denver Center for the Performing Arts has released its traveling Broadway schedule for the 2019-2020 season. From blockbusters like “Hamilton” to “Mean Girls” and “The SpongeBob Musical,” there’s a show for everyone!

“It’s one of our goals to always show to our audiences here in Denver really where the stories are, what’s being told in New York, and I think we have that represented on stage next season,” said John Ekeberg, Executive Director – Broadway at the DCPA.

The season kicks off with the revival of Miss Saigon. Theatergoers can have a Parrothead holiday with Jimmy Buffet’s Escape to Margaritaville. “The Donna Summer Musical” will have folks dancing in the aisles. The lineup also features “The SpongeBob Musical,” “Mean Girls,” “My Fair Lady,” and “The Band’s Visit.”

Among the added attractions for the 2019-2020 season are some of Broadways biggest hits including “The Book of Mormon” and “Hamilton,” both of which will be returning to the Buell Theatre. Disney’s “The Lion King” will also be at the Buell for a month.

“You know they are such huge audience favorites, and it’s always a pleasure to bring them back to Denver audiences,” Ekeberg told CBS4.

Broadway 2019/20 Season at-a-glance:

Miss Saigon: Sept 10 – Sept 22, 2019

It’s Not You, It’s Me – The Second City: July 31 – Aug 25, 2019

Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End: Sept 4 – 22, 2019

The Improvised Shakespeare Company: Oct 15, 2019 – March 22, 2020

Blue Man Group: Oct 22 – 27, 2019

The Phantom of the Opera: Nov 6 – 17, 2019

Jesus Christ Superstar: Nov 26 – Dec 1, 2019

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas: Dec. 14 & 15, 2019

Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville: Dec. 23, 2019 – Jan. 5, 2020

SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical: Jan 28 – Feb 9, 2020

RENT 20th Anniversary Tour: Feb 28 – Mar 1, 2020

The SpongeBob Musical: Mar 10 – 22, 2020

Mean Girls Mar 25 – Apr 12, 2020

Disney’s The Lion King: May 13 – Jun 14, 2020

The Book of Mormon: Jun 9 – 28, 2020

My Fair Lady: Jul 15 – 26, 2020

The Band’s Visit: Jul 29 – Aug 9, 2020

Hamilton: Aug 12 – Oct 4, 2020

