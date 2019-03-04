



– Convicted family murderer Chris Watts killed his daughter just moments after she pleaded for her life, according to Frank and Sandy Rzucek, Shanann Watts’ parents. The Rzucek family shared the details of the unreleased new prison confession during an exclusive interview with Dr. Phil. The episode of Dr. Phil’s show will air on Tuesday afternoon at CBS4.

According to the Dr. Phil show, the Rzuceks also shared what Chris Watts said to his daughters before he killed them in their home in Frederick. (Watts also killed Shanann.)

Last week, an attorney for the Rzuceks told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas his clients were briefed on the Feb. 18 prison meeting between Watts and investigators. He said his clients were prepared to share their story prior to the release of the audio recording, which is set to be released Thursday by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

The two-part Dr. Phil interview with the Rzuceks was recorded shortly afterwards. The first episode will air at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The second part will air the following week — Monday, March 11.

CBS4 plans to share the redacted version of Watts’ lengthy prison confession. CBI officials tell CBS4 the interview involved federal, state and local investigators.