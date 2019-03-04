Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in north Aurora are asking people to avoid the area around 2200 North Dallas Street after an officer-involved shooting. Aurora police tweeted that there’s “no longer a threat to the public,” but a large investigation is taking place.
No officers were hurt in the shooting, but it’s not clear if anyone has been injured.