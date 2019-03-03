  • CBS4On Air

ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) — Aspen first responders were unable to resuscitate a 30-year-old local man who collided with a “stationary object” while snowboarding at a ski area early Sunday morning. A companion of the snowboarder called emergency dispatchers at 1:30 a.m. to report his friend’s accident.

The companion told authorities the pair had hiked onto Aspen Mountain Ski Resort property after hours and descended a ski run.

The injured man was found 200 yards uphill from Lift 1A’s base on the western side of the ski area, stated a spokesman for the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.

Aspen Mountain (credit: CBS)

The sheriff’s office did not respond to a message requesting clarification of the nature of the “stationary object” the snowboarder struck.

The snowboarder had suffered head injuries and was unconscious and unresponsive. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

The snowboarder was not named, nor was his companion. The snowboarder’s identity will be released by the Pitkin County Coroner once notifications of the deceased’s family are completed.

Aspen Mountain’s normal hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., as stated on the resort’s website.

A call to the resort’s media representative – asking if the area’s operations were affected – was not answered Sunday afternoon.

 

Comments
  1. Robert Chase says:
    March 3, 2019 at 2:28 pm

    The “stationary object” in question was a building. If only supposed journalists would stop misusing quotation marks and start asking questions again!

