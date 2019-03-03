



On a snowy day like Sunday almost everyone has to get out and shovel a little snow from their driveway and sidewalks, but Jay Salas and a group of volunteers do more than a little.

“Today, we will probably do about four or five walks just with the couple of us,” Salas said.

They are part of Denver’s Snow Angels program. It’s put together by Denver Human Rights and Community Partnerships and neighborhood volunteers. Every time it snows, volunteers in each Denver neighborhood go out and shovel for their neighbors who can’t.

“It’s really informal. Neighbors helping neighbors,” said Salas.

He works the northeast neighborhoods like Clayton, Cole and Park Hill. He says between him and about 30 others, they get a lot done.

“We can do anywhere from 60 to 100 maybe in a day with all of the people out shoveling.” It’s a lot of hard work. “I didn’t have to hit the gym this morning,” he said.

Still, he says it’s all about getting to know his neighbors and doing something positive for his community. Even when the temperatures are in the single digits.

“After you get moving it warms up. And I think just helping people and being able to be an active part of your community, it warms your heart so it warms the whole body.”

LINK: Denver’s Snow Angel Program