ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – A community in Arvada is pushing back on the Jefferson Parkway project. It would connect Broomfield to Golden. The project has been in the works for years, but has encountered setbacks.

The Arvada City Council will vote in the next few weeks on whether to give $2 million toward construction, but some residents are concerned about safety.

“What they are doing is wrong,” said Jeffrey Staniszewski.

He lives in the Leyden Rock community of North West Arvada. When he bought his home from the original owner, he didn’t know that the City of Arvada was planning on installing a four-lane highway 100 yards behind his home.

He says a lot of his neighbors didn’t know either.

“There are folks that will tell you they were given all types of different stories as they were buying their homes.”

Staniszewski says he is worried about the noise and pollution the highway will bring not to mention how the road will affect the value of the homes in the area.

“Some of these folks are scared, and they are choosing to move,” he said.

Bill Ray is the man in charge of building the Jefferson Parkway. He says he’s committed to working with neighbors to solve their concerns, but ultimately the project will continue.

“The concerns that people have in Leyden Rock and Candelas are absolutely legitimate” he said.

Ray says without the highway there would be no Leyden Rock. In 2008, the developer agreed to donate land for the already-planned highway in exchange for approval to build the subdivision. The developer also agreed to notify all the new home buyers.

“There were notifications that were put on the final plaque. There were signs that were placed every 500 feet. Along the edge of the right of way. Each original property owner was required to sign an acknowledgement.”

Staniszewski says he would rather see Highways 72 and 93 improved to alleviate traffic in the area, but that’s not a possibility. Private funding is the only way to pay for a road.

“The state has no more money,” said Ray.

The people of Leyen Rock will continue to fight.

“They are thinking about money more than people’s safety,” said Staniszewski.