



– Lone Tree police say they arrested a second suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting at Park Meadows Mall on Thursday night. They say Mercedes Cruz, 27, was arrested at a hotel in Littleton early Sunday morning.

Police responded to a shoplift incident at the Macy’s at the mall. They tried to arrest Kenneth Sisneros, 34, but they say he shot at them.

Those officers shot back, killing Sisneros. That’s when they say Cruz ran away.

She now faces charges of aggravated robbery and possession of methamphetamines.