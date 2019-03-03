  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Kenneth Sisneros, Lone Tree, Lone Tree Police Department, Mercedes Cruz, Officer-Involved Shooting, Park Meadows Mall


LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – Lone Tree police say they arrested a second suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting at Park Meadows Mall on Thursday night. They say Mercedes Cruz, 27, was arrested at a hotel in Littleton early Sunday morning.

(credit: CBS)

Police responded to a shoplift incident at the Macy’s at the mall. They tried to arrest Kenneth Sisneros, 34, but they say he shot at them.

Kenneth Sisneros (credit: Facebook)

Those officers shot back, killing Sisneros. That’s when they say Cruz ran away.

She now faces charges of aggravated robbery and possession of methamphetamines.

