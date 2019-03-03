Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is expected to announce his bid for President of the United States soon. Hickenlooper touted some of his accomplishments on social media, saying “Colorado jumped from 40th in job growth to become the #1 economy in the country.”
He has visited all the traditional early voting states including Iowa and New Hampshire recently to talk to voters.
The Colorado Sun reports Hickenlooper’s campaign got a permit for an event on Thursday at Civic Center Park. More than 2,000 people are expected.
How Hack can run for President on the strength of two terms failing to govern Colorado is hard to fathom, but in the wake of the election of the Anti-President, anyone and everyone imagines that they are presidential material. Look at Governor Stasis’ record in office; aside from his laudable support for extending health care coverage, he did little other than let private speculators hijack U.S. 36 and CDOT toll our interstates. Hack’s a Chamber of Commerce DINO who doesn’t stand a chance of appealing to young progressives.