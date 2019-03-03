



Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is expected to announce his bid for President of the United States soon. Hickenlooper touted some of his accomplishments on social media, saying “Colorado jumped from 40th in job growth to become the #1 economy in the country.”

He has visited all the traditional early voting states including Iowa and New Hampshire recently to talk to voters.

The Colorado Sun reports Hickenlooper’s campaign got a permit for an event on Thursday at Civic Center Park. More than 2,000 people are expected.