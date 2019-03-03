



With more than 5 inches of snow, and temperatures hovering in the teens, many homeless individuals in Fort Collins were able to make their way to emergency warming shelters in order to avoid the winter weather.

Several buildings were opened for those in need of heat, including the Fort Collins Rescue Mission, the Mennonite Fellowship, and Catholic Charities.

“It’s freezing,” said Shyann Meehan, a Fort Collins resident.

“It’s like 10 degrees. It is breezy. It is cold, it is really a cold day,” said Ivan Cowan, a Fort Collins resident.

Those without homes waiting in line outside the Mennonite Fellowship near Old Town for heat. The building opened at 5 p.m. for anyone who needed help.

“This place is giving out food, showers, and clothing. And, they are keeping the heat on,” Cowan said.

Some said they would be left to freeze, or stand on the side of roadways until a citizen took them home with them.

“(I would be) begging, or pan handling. Those kind of things, to be looking for the warmth,” Cowan said.

Fortunately, for Meehan, the shelters often welcome her pet as well, a large dog.

“It’s life changing,” Meehan said. “It means everything to us.”

One man told CBS4 he drove a complete stranger to the Rescue Mission, after finding him near-death in the cold.

“He said, ‘Oh man, I can’t walk,’” the man described of his encounter with a homeless individual. “He was so cold. Apparently, he had fallen asleep in the park, so he was covered in snow. His pants were soaking wet.”

When the man arrived at the Rescue Mission with the other, he was encouraged to see how many people were there to help others in need.

“It melted me. People really care for each other,” the man said.

“That’s a big heart. That is amazing. It is really nice for someone to extend themselves for a while. It makes a difference,” Cowan said. “That’s really saying you have some worth, and you are okay.”

