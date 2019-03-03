DENVER (CBS4) – An early March storm left a large footprint of snow across Colorado this weekend with some places measuring the powder in feet in the mountains. An avalanche watch is in effect for most of the northern and central mountains due to the heavy snow.
Totals reported by CBS4 Weather Watchers as of 7 a.m. include…
13.3″ – Walden (Mark Russell)
7.0″ – Severance (Jim Weindorf)
7.0″ – Telluride’s Mountain Village (Jonathan Greenspan)
5.8″ – SE Greeley (Bob Turecek)
5.0″ – East of Franktown (Phil Curry)
4.5″ – West Arvada (Dave Pohlman)
4.5″ – Peetz (Wendi Oelke)
4.0″ – Coal Creek Canyon (John Baich)
4.0″ – Lakewood (George Smith)
3.8″ – Littleton’s Columbine West area (Pam Bostwick)
3.7″ – Denver’s Congress Park area (John Lamicq)
3.5″ – Brush (Larry Giauque)
3.0″ – SW Lone Tree (Ron Hranac)
3.0″ – West of Wray (Nancy Rockwell)
2.5″ – East of Conifer (Bambi Moss)
2.5″ – Highlands Ranch (Debbie Charlton)
1.0″ – Glenwood Springs (Bob Lockard)
Totals reported to the National Weather Service as of 7:15 a.m. include…
19.5″ – 2 miles NE of Leadville
17.2″ – Estes Park
9.0″ – 1 miles E of Trail Ridge
9.0″ – 3 miles S of Brainard Lake
6.8″ – 4 miles NW of Peterson Air Force Base
6.8″ – Aurora
6.5″ – Lafayette
6.4″ – Boulder
6.1″ – 3 miles S of Fort Collins
6.0″ – 5 miles W of Berthoud Falls
5.5″ – 2 miles WSW of Greeley
5.5″ – 2 miles NW of Loveland
5.0″ – 5 miles W of Westcliffe
4.9″ – 1 mile NE of Evergreen
4.8″ – 2 miles N of Longmont
4.8″ – Erie
4.5″ – 1 mile S of Thornton
4.2″ – 7 miles ESE of Texas Creek
4.1″ – 2 miles N of Security
3.9″ – 4 miles W of Centennial
3.7″ – 2 miles E of Denver
3.7″ – Denver International Airport
3.5″ – 2 miles NE of Arvada
3.4″ – 2 miles WSW of Buckley Air Force Base
3.2″ – 5 miles NE of Denver
3.0″ – 3 miles N of Shaffers Crossing
2.5″ – 5 miles WSW of Walsenburg
2.5″ – 1 miles SE of Pueblo West
2.3″ – 3 miles W of Westminster
48-hour totals from selected ski areas around Colorado include…
32″ – Silverton
26″ – Crested Butte
25″ – Aspen Highlands
23″ – Breckenridge
21″ – Loveland
20″ – Aspen Mountain
20″ – Steamboat Springs
20″ – Wolf Creek
19″ – Copper Mountain
19″ – Arapahoe Basin
18″ – Snowmass
18″ – Keystone
17″ – Winter Park
17″ – Monarch
16″ – Cooper
16″ – Beaver Creek
16″ – Powderhorn
14″ – Buttermilk
14″ – Vail
13″ – Sunlight
12″ – Purgatory