DENVER (CBS4) – An early March storm left a large footprint of snow across Colorado this weekend with some places measuring the powder in feet in the mountains. An avalanche watch is in effect for most of the northern and central mountains due to the heavy snow.

Totals reported by CBS4 Weather Watchers as of 7 a.m. include…

13.3″ – Walden (Mark Russell)

7.0″ – Severance (Jim Weindorf)

7.0″ – Telluride’s Mountain Village (Jonathan Greenspan)

5.8″ – SE Greeley (Bob Turecek)

5.0″ – East of Franktown (Phil Curry)

4.5″ – West Arvada (Dave Pohlman)

4.5″ – Peetz (Wendi Oelke)

4.0″ – Coal Creek Canyon (John Baich)

4.0″ – Lakewood (George Smith)

3.8″ – Littleton’s Columbine West area (Pam Bostwick)

3.7″ – Denver’s Congress Park area (John Lamicq)

3.5″ – Brush (Larry Giauque)

3.0″ – SW Lone Tree (Ron Hranac)

3.0″ – West of Wray (Nancy Rockwell)

2.5″ – East of Conifer (Bambi Moss)

2.5″ – Highlands Ranch (Debbie Charlton)

1.0″ – Glenwood Springs (Bob Lockard)

Totals reported to the National Weather Service as of 7:15 a.m. include…

19.5″ – 2 miles NE of Leadville

17.2″ – Estes Park

9.0″ – 1 miles E of Trail Ridge

9.0″ – 3 miles S of Brainard Lake

6.8″ – 4 miles NW of Peterson Air Force Base

6.8″ – Aurora

6.5″ – Lafayette

6.4″ – Boulder

6.1″ – 3 miles S of Fort Collins

6.0″ – 5 miles W of Berthoud Falls

5.5″ – 2 miles WSW of Greeley

5.5″ – 2 miles NW of Loveland

5.0″ – 5 miles W of Westcliffe

4.9″ – 1 mile NE of Evergreen

4.8″ – 2 miles N of Longmont

4.8″ – Erie

4.5″ – 1 mile S of Thornton

4.2″ – 7 miles ESE of Texas Creek

4.1″ – 2 miles N of Security

3.9″ – 4 miles W of Centennial

3.7″ – 2 miles E of Denver

3.7″ – Denver International Airport

3.5″ – 2 miles NE of Arvada

3.4″ – 2 miles WSW of Buckley Air Force Base

3.2″ – 5 miles NE of Denver

3.0″ – 3 miles N of Shaffers Crossing

2.5″ – 5 miles WSW of Walsenburg

2.5″ – 1 miles SE of Pueblo West

2.3″ – 3 miles W of Westminster

48-hour totals from selected ski areas around Colorado include…

32″ – Silverton

26″ – Crested Butte

25″ – Aspen Highlands

23″ – Breckenridge

21″ – Loveland

20″ – Aspen Mountain

20″ – Steamboat Springs

20″ – Wolf Creek

19″ – Copper Mountain

19″ – Arapahoe Basin

18″ – Snowmass

18″ – Keystone

17″ – Winter Park

17″ – Monarch

16″ – Cooper

16″ – Beaver Creek

16″ – Powderhorn

14″ – Buttermilk

14″ – Vail

13″ – Sunlight

12″ – Purgatory