



The family of a veteran firefighter in Littleton is now fighting to stay afloat after their hero suddenly passed away from a brain tumor. Cody Mooney was only 31 years old, and loved ones tell us he had a big heart for helping others.

“He made us all better people by what he did and how he lived,” his father, Kevin Mooney told CBS4’s Mekialaya White. “He was the kind of guy, where if you showed up, he was your friend from the moment you met him.”

His health battle began back in June of 2017, when doctors discovered the tumor growing on his brainstem.

Cody had his first surgery two weeks ago, spent a few days at home recovering, then experienced complications. He fought until the end, and died on Saturday night.

Family members and firefighters from the Littleton community have been by Cody’s side throughout his journey.

South Metro Fire Rescue posted a heart-wrenching video on social media showing hospital staff, family and friends escorting Cody’s body. Cody is an organ donor.

(1) Saving lives even after his last breath, Firefighter Cody Mooney was honored by family, friends, fellow firefighters and hospital staff @LittletonHosp tonight while being escorted to donate organs after losing his courages fight against an aggressive brain tumor. pic.twitter.com/vyf53wAWOF — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) March 3, 2019

“The amount of people we’ve seen coming through the hospital is a testament to his character and who he was,” said his best friend and fellow firefighter, Sam Phelps.

But now that he is gone, his pregnant wife, Emma, and four young children face the future alone. Two of his children are also medically fragile.

“He was the sole provider for his family,” Phelps added.

They are hoping for a financial miracle, and are collecting donations to help with medical bills and other expenses.

“He would do this for anybody else. He would be there if you needed it. He gave his heart, he always gave his heart,” his father said.

LINK: GoFundMe Page For Cody Mooney’s Family | South Metro Professional Firefighters Foundation