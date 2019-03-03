



There are few extreme sports Chloe Poston won’t attempt. Skiing is one of her favorites… a feat the girl from Lakewood tackles despite being blind.

This weekend 17 very unique skiers tackled Breckenridge Ski Resort. They not letting their challenges get in the way of making turns.

“I like the sports where you can get your muscles burning a lot,” Poston said.

The 10 year old has two guides on the mountain helping her steer clear of obstacles and other skiers. The guides from Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center allow the blind skiers and boarders to explore the mountain just like everyone else.

“I like feeling the speed of going down the runs, and being able to get really good air on jumps in the terrain park,” Poston added.

The U.S. Association of Blind Athletes along with companies like Anthem Life & Disability Insurance made this weekends skiing possible.

“It’s very much so something we are passionate about at Anthem which is helping people be healthy and productive. And being able to give back to our local community and support an organization like this and all of these athletes. That’s awesome,” said Tracie Foster, a spokeswoman for Anthem.

“That is the whole point to be able to demonstrate that people with disabilities can do the same things as people with any abilities. There’s no limitations. They might just do things a little differently.”

Once all the snow melts, the U.S. Association of Blind Athletes will also be tackling sports like rowing and tandem cycling.

