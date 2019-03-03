  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMGod Friended Me
    View All Programs
Filed Under:303 Day

DENVER (CBS4) – March 3 serves as an unofficial holiday in our state. The first 303 Day was celebrated in 2009.

(credit: CBS)

It all started thanks to radio station 93.3, Illegal Pete’s and the band “3OH!3.” For the 10th anniversary this year, 303 Magazine joined the others to celebrate.

(credit: CBS)

All nine Illegal Pete’s locations in Colorado hosted some of the celebrations which included a special vinyl record.

(credit: CBS)

“It’s all local musicians. The art is designed by Anna Charney, who is a local artists. It has 12 tracks on it. Eighty percent of the proceeds go to Youth on Record, a local nonprofit that helps at-risk youth learn about music,” said Brittany Werges, the Editor in Chief of 303 Magazine.

(credit: CBS)

303 Day at Night continues the celebrations with local bands performing at the Oriental Theater at 7 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s