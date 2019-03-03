DENVER (CBS4) – March 3 serves as an unofficial holiday in our state. The first 303 Day was celebrated in 2009.

It all started thanks to radio station 93.3, Illegal Pete’s and the band “3OH!3.” For the 10th anniversary this year, 303 Magazine joined the others to celebrate.

All nine Illegal Pete’s locations in Colorado hosted some of the celebrations which included a special vinyl record.

“It’s all local musicians. The art is designed by Anna Charney, who is a local artists. It has 12 tracks on it. Eighty percent of the proceeds go to Youth on Record, a local nonprofit that helps at-risk youth learn about music,” said Brittany Werges, the Editor in Chief of 303 Magazine.

303 Day at Night continues the celebrations with local bands performing at the Oriental Theater at 7 p.m.