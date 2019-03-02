LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – The community in Loveland came together for veterans on Saturday. They gathered for “Vet Connect.”

The event connects veterans and their families with other veterans and resources to offer support.

“We don’t want any veterans to feel alone. We want them to know that there is hope, that there’s lots of people that care that want to help out,” said Greg Goettsch, Executive Director of Qualified Listeners. The group organized the event.

Participants also are paired with resources and potential employers. Organizers say those employers are handpicked for their focus on helping and hiring veterans.

For more information visit VetConnect.vet, call 720-600-0860 or email Resource@qualifiedlisteners.org