



Buena Vista police say a man from Indiana disappeared on his way to Breckenridge. Terrance Parks, 24, was last heard from in Buena Vista on Sunday, Feb. 24.

Parks reportedly told his friends he was going to snowboard at Breckenridge, but then disappeared.

He was then reported missing on the 26th, according to his family. Parks was believed to be driving a tan Buick LeSabre with a Colorado License Plate SDO455.

Police say Parks is about 6 feet tall, 175 pounds.

CBS affilliate, WTTV, in Indianapolis report Parks’ family set up a GoFundMe page to help in the search for Terrance.

You’re asked to call the Buena Vista Police Department at (719) 395-8654 if you know any more details.