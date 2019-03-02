  • CBS4On Air

Burton U.S. Open, Red Gerard, Skiing, Snowboarding Championships, Vail


VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – The 37th annual Burton U.S. Open Snowboarding Championships are happening in Vail this weekend. Red Gerard — Silverthorne native and Olympic Gold Medalist — will be there.

(credit: CBS)

Gerard brought the gold medal home after the 2018 Olympic Slopestyle competition. He says there’s nothing like competing at home.

(credit: CBS)

“It’s always good because we’re always on the road so much so anytime I can be back in (my) hometown area is the best,” Gerard said.

Competition continues through Sunday.

