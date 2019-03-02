



The 37th annual Burton U.S. Open Snowboarding Championships are happening in Vail this weekend. Red Gerard — Silverthorne native and Olympic Gold Medalist — will be there.

Gerard brought the gold medal home after the 2018 Olympic Slopestyle competition. He says there’s nothing like competing at home.

“It’s always good because we’re always on the road so much so anytime I can be back in (my) hometown area is the best,” Gerard said.

Competition continues through Sunday.