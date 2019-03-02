



The Colorado House of Representatives passed the so-called Red Flag Bill which would allow a court to take guns away from someone who might hurt themselves or others.

The House gave the bill a preliminary approval Friday night. The bill is named after Douglas County Deputy Zachary Parish, who was shot and killed by a man who was mentally unstable.

The gun owner would get a hearing and court appointed attorney within two weeks after the guns are seized.

Republicans tried to add amendments offering more protections before someone loses their firearm(s), but the democratic majority overruled them.

Rep. Tom Sullivan, whose son died in the Aurora Theater shooting, is co-sponsoring the bill with Rep. Alec Garnett.

Some Second Amendment advocates says the gun owner shouldn’t have to prove, by clear and convincing evidence, they deserve the right to possess guns.

The bill will be heard again on the House floor on Monday morning. The Senate has yet to debate the bill.