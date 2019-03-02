



The governor’s office is working to get full day kindergarten in Colorado. The Joint Budget Committee has eight hearings starting on Wednesday in which they will finalize the budget.

Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera visited Emerald Elementary School in Broomfield on Friday where she read to kindergartners. Many schools require parents to pay as much as $500 a month.

The governor’s budget requests $227 million to pay for full day kindergarten.

The Colorado State Board of Education believes that full-day kindergarten would give teachers a better chance at success, and students a better chance in life.