  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMCollege Basketball
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Full-Day Kindergarten, Jared Polis, Joint Budget Committee, Joint Education Committee, State Capitol


DENVER (CBS4) – The governor’s office is working to get full day kindergarten in Colorado. The Joint Budget Committee has eight hearings starting on Wednesday in which they will finalize the budget.

(credit: CBS)

Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera visited Emerald Elementary School in Broomfield on Friday where she read to kindergartners. Many schools require parents to pay as much as $500 a month.

Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera reads to kindergartners. (credit: CBS)

The governor’s budget requests $227 million to pay for full day kindergarten.

The Colorado State Board of Education believes that full-day kindergarten would give teachers a better chance at success, and students a better chance in life.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s