



Gov. Jared Polis is expected to sign a bill which could change how Colorado elects the President of the United States. The Centennial Institute at Colorado Christian University held a debate on the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact on Friday.

CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd moderated the debate.

Twelve states formed a compact in which they agree to award all of their electoral votes to the winner of the national popular vote, instead of the winner of the state popular vote.

Opponents say it’s unconstitutional, while proponents say the constitution leaves the allocation of electors up to states.

“States have what’s called exclusive and plenary authority to determine how their electors are chosen, and that has been confirmed and affirmed by two supreme court decisions; one in 1892 and Bush v. Gore. So a state can pick any method that it wants,” said Ted Trimpa, a national popular vote proponent.

“The constitution says we’re guaranteed a republican form of government that says you cannot give up the power of your people to others, to other states, to a dictatorship whatever might be,” State Sen. Bob Gardner, a national popular vote opponent.

The compact wouldn’t start until the states involved have a combined 270 electoral votes. There are 172 right now.