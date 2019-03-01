  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Lone Tree, Lone Tree Police Department, Officer-Involved Shooting, Park Meadows Mall

LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4)– Police shot and killed a suspected shoplifter at the Park Meadows Mall Thursday night. It happened outside the Macy’s store about 8:30 p.m. The officer is with the Lone Tree Police Department.

(credit: CBS)

Officials say police got a report of two people shoplifting from the Macy’s. When the officers tried to approach the suspects, the pair ran — and one of them pulled a gun. Officials say that’s when police fired shots at the suspect. The male suspect was hit and died at the scene.

The second suspect — who is believed to be a woman — ran off and was able to get away.

(credit: CBS)

The officers involved suffered minor injuries, but no bystanders were hurt.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about it is asked to contact the Lone Tree Police Department at 303-799-0533.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s