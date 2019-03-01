LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4)– Police shot and killed a suspected shoplifter at the Park Meadows Mall Thursday night. It happened outside the Macy’s store about 8:30 p.m. The officer is with the Lone Tree Police Department.

Officials say police got a report of two people shoplifting from the Macy’s. When the officers tried to approach the suspects, the pair ran — and one of them pulled a gun. Officials say that’s when police fired shots at the suspect. The male suspect was hit and died at the scene.

The second suspect — who is believed to be a woman — ran off and was able to get away.

The officers involved suffered minor injuries, but no bystanders were hurt.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about it is asked to contact the Lone Tree Police Department at 303-799-0533.