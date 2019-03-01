



— Loveland Ski Area was forced to close for the day on Friday because of “power problems.”

“Due to power problems down line from the ski area, XCEL Energy will turn off power to address the issues,” officials tweeted.

Web cams of the resort showed empty slopes and chairlifts.

Officials said the ski resort would not reopen on Friday.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to skiing with everyone tomorrow,” officials said.