Filed Under:Clear Creek County, Loveland Ski Area, Power Outage, Skiing, Xcel Energy


CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Loveland Ski Area was forced to close for the day on Friday because of “power problems.”

“Due to power problems down line from the ski area, XCEL Energy will turn off power to address the issues,” officials tweeted.

Web cams of the resort showed empty slopes and chairlifts.

(credit: Loveland Ski Resort)

Officials said the ski resort would not reopen on Friday.

(credit: Loveland Ski Resort)

“We apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to skiing with everyone tomorrow,” officials said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s