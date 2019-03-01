CAMPAIGN 2020John Hickenlooper May Announce Presidential Run Next Week
DENVER (CBS4) – Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper could announce his decision on a presidential run next week. His campaign has pulled a permit for an event in Denver’s Civic Center Park on Thursday.

The Colorado Sun first reported the permit for the Greek Amphitheater at the park. According to paperwork obtained by CBS4, the event is expected to start at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The Sun points out the location is between the Denver City and County Building and the State Capitol — where he served as mayor and governor.

The permit indicates that the Hickenlooper team expects 2,000 people to attend.

