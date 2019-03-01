AVON, Colo. (CBS4) — An off-duty Vail firefighter was hit by a car and seriously injured after stopping to help the victims of a multi-car crash on Interstate 70 Friday morning. Lieutenant Scott Bridges was on his way to work just after 6 a.m. when he saw the crash near mile marker 168. Bridges, 45, was struck by another vehicle and rushed to the hospital in Vail.

Three other people were also transported to the hospital after the crash.

Fire Chief Mark Novak stressed the importance of slowing down during winter driving conditions.

“Too often we see accidents occur because motorists do not slow down during inclement weather,” Novak said. “We are thankful our firefighter was not more seriously injured and we want to recognize his selfless actions in helping others.”

Responding agencies include Eagle River Fire Protection District, Vail Fire and Emergency Services, Eagle County Paramedic Services, Colorado State Patrol and Vail Public Safety Communication Center.

The incident remains under investigation. Contact the Colorado State Patrol for further updates.