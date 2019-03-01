DENVER (CBS4) – After measuring 8.3 inches of snow in Denver during the last weekend in February, the first weekend in March promises more snow and even colder temperatures.

The entire Front Range from Castle Rock to Fort Collins will be under a Winter Weather Advisory this weekend. For Fort Collins and Loveland the advisory goes into effect at 5 p.m. Friday. It starts at 9 a.m. Saturday for the rest of the urban corridor. The majority of snow this weekend should arrive after 2 p.m. Saturday and will largely wrap up around sunrise Sunday.

Snow amounts will vary significantly because of the “banded” style of the snow. Generally speaking we expect 4-8 inches for the foothills of Jefferson, Boulder, and Larimer Counties (between 6,000 and 9,000 feet) with some pockets up to a foot. Lower elevations including Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins metro areas will mostly be in a 3-6 inch range. Again, keep in mind higher or lower snow totals are possible for everyone because of the nature of this storm.

Regardless of snowfall, it will be a very cold weekend for March with high temperatures in the 30s on Saturday and only teens on Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the single digits Saturday night and again Sunday night.

Mountain areas don’t have to wait until at least Friday night to see snow. Most ski areas in Colorado had reported at least minor snowfall early Friday morning and additional snow will continue to pile up through Sunday in the mountains.

For the I-70 mountain corridor, a Winter Storm Warning continues through 5am Sunday for 15-30 inches of total snow over the mountains of Summit County and the Winter Park and Rocky Mountain National Park regions. Farther west amounts should be somewhat less with 12-24 inches for the mountains surrounding Vail, Aspen, Snowmass, and Crested Butte. Farther north the Rabbit Ears Pass area could see at least 3 feet of snow by early Sunday.

There is also a Winter Storm Warning for the San Juan Mountains but amounts will be far less compared to recent storms in southwest Colorado. Ski areas like Telluride, Purgatory, and Wolf Creek should see 8-16 inches of snow this weekend.