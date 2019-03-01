



– While Denver teachers wound up with a new contract with more money after last month’s strike, another group of Denver Public Schools employees are worried about their future. Giving teachers the pay raises that are part of the new contract means dozens of people in the district’s central office are losing their jobs.

Among them is Jessie Smiley, who just three months ago welcomed twins, making their family of four a family of six.

“It’s definitely gotten a little bit crazier in our house,” she said.

Smiley took time off from her job as a communications manager for Denver Public Schools with every intent on returning.

“When parents get an alert a text message at 4 o’clock in the morning there’s a snow day, that’s coming from actual people in real time. That’s us up in the middle of the night making sure families get that messaging,” she said.

While at home, she was paying close attention to compensation negotiations and the discussion about having to cut jobs.

“I have a family to support you know, life goes on and expenses go on, this is definitely a monkey wrench,” she said.

Her job is one of about 150 positions cut from the district’s central office to help increase teacher pay. Those changes were announced by Superintendent Susana Cordova this week.

“It’s really challenging. These are really tough choices and tradeoffs,” Cordova said.

For Smiley, the situation only highlights a larger issue of underfunding. She says paying teachers fairly should not come at the expense of others.

“These are real people with real families and real lives who loved what they did.”

Cordova says the 150 job cuts frees up about $17 million. She released a complete entry plan at dpsk12.org.

