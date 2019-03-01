



– Wondering where to find the best distilleries near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top distilleries in Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret mash to produce a list of where to find the best pour, on the rocks or up.

Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey

Topping the list is Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey. Located at 200 S. Kalamath St. in Baker, the whiskey bar which offers beer, wine, spirits and more, is the highest rated distillery in Denver, boasting five stars out of 439 reviews on Yelp.

Leopold Brothers

Next up is the Montbello’s Leopold Brothers, situated at 5285 Joliet St. With five stars out of 103 reviews on Yelp, the distillery has proven to be a local favorite.

Bear Creek Distillery

Overland’s Bear Creek Distillery, located at 1879 S. Acoma St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bar and distillery 4.5 stars out of 84 reviews.

Laws Whiskey House

And then there’s Laws Whiskey House, an Overland favorite with 4.5 stars out of 39 reviews. Stop by 1420 S. Acoma St. to hit up the next time you’re in the mood.

Article provided by Hoodline.