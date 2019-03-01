



— A Denver Public School teacher ended up in a Japanese hospital during a ski trip in January, but his school came together to get him home. Curtis Huey is a teacher or ‘adventure specialist’ at the Downtown Denver Expeditionary School. He was skiing in Japan earlier this year, when he had a bad accident.

“I hit a tree,” Curtis said. “I ended up breaking a rib that put a hole through my lung and lacerated my liver a little bit.”

While he was recovering in a hospital across the globe, his students and their families raised money for the teacher while they anxiously waited for him to heal.

“I was kind of scared because he was in the hospital,” said second grader, Caleb Jalen. “Curtis is like awesome.”

On Friday, the students had a very special surprise during their school assembly. Every other week the school has someone special dress up at their mascot, the blue bear.

This week, Curtis was hiding in the costume. When students correctly guessed that it was him, he took off the mask as students erupted in cheers.

“My mind was blown,” said Carlos, a second grader at the school. “I was surprised and happy he could walk because he got hurt bad.”

“It’s really great to see everyone. All week I’ve been getting hugs every time imp in the hallway,” Curtis said. “It’s just really fun to see everyone.”

“He means really a lot to me, he’s really kind and he keeps us safe,” another boy said.

While Curtis was recovering his school community raised close to $15,000 to help him with medical expenses.

As the school’s ‘adventure specialist’ Curtis can’t wait to be fully healed, so he can take students on their next adventure in the great outdoors.

