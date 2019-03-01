DENVER (CBS4) — An elementary school in Denver closed Friday morning due to an “outbreak of a flu-like illness.” Ashley Elementary School sent out a notice asking parents to pick up their students as soon as possible.

“We have a high number of absences among our students and teachers due to illness,” Principal Zach Rahn stated. “As a result, our school is closing immediately and parents should please come pick up their children as soon as possible.“

Officials said students would be taken care of until the end of the normal school day if parents were unable to pick them up. Students who normally walk home will only be allowed to walk if parents call and grant permission.

“Members of Denver Public Health and Environment came to the school the facility and instructed us to clean, sanitize and disinfect the school. A deep cleaning of all hard surfaces took place on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights,” Rahn stated.

“Our school administration has made the decision to close the school so that everyone has the opportunity to get healthy while we continue to clean, sanitize and disinfect the school.”

Rahn warned parents that the flu is highly contagious and included additional information on how it is transmitted, symptoms and how to treat the illness.

On Tuesday, school officials said about 25 percent of the students and many staff members were absent.