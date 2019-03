The Harlem Globetrotters will be dunking in Denver this weekend. Watch the high-flying hijinks with the whole family Saturday afternoon. Head to the Pepsi Center for the one-of-a-kind show.

https://www.harlemglobetrotters.com/

The Mile High Beer Festival returns to Denver. Head to Number 38 and sample beers from across the state. Enjoy live music while you sip on suds and try out local food trucks. You must be 21 to attend.

https://milehighbeerfestival.com/

Celebrate Free First Saturday at the Denver Art Museum this weekend. It’s a great way to check out exhibits like Denver-born Jordan Casteel’s “Returning the Gaze.” The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

https://denverartmuseum.org/

The biggest train show west of the Mississippi is back! Head to the Denver Mart Saturday and Sunday for the Rocky Mountain Train Show. Explore 3 acres of model and toy trains, and 25 operating train layouts. Tickets are $10.

https://rockymountaintrainshow.com/

RELATED: Girls & Science Takes Place Saturday at Denver Museum of Nature & Science