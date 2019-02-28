DENVER (CBS4/AP) – Air travelers who want to fly from Colorado to Hawaii will soon have a new way to get there. Southwest Airlines, which operates the second largest number of flights in and out of Denver International Airport, will be flying from four different California cities to the Hawaiian islands.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday it has granted Southwest approval to begin flights between San Jose, Oakland, Sacramento and San Diego and Oahu and other islands. It caps the airline’s effort to extend its reach 2,400 miles across the Pacific.

The Dallas-based airline’s chief operating officer, Mike Van de Ven, said Southwest will announce timing for selling tickets and beginning flights in the coming days. The FAA will increase oversight of Southwest for the first six months, an agency spokesman said, adding that the additional monitoring is standard practice.

CEO Gary Kelly has left open the option of adding flights between islands, which would encroach on markets dominated by Hawaiian Airlines.

Southwest needed FAA certification of its ability to operate long, over-water flights with twin-engine jets where the options for emergency landings are few. In recent weeks Southwest has operated several test flights with FAA personnel on board to monitor such things as navigation and communications.

Southwest hoped to begin selling Hawaii tickets last year, but that had slipped even before the 35-day partial government shutdown, which began in late December and resulted in the furlough of thousands of FAA employees.

