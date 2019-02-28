Filed Under:Denver Zoo, Dobby, Dobby the giraffe, Giraffe Birthday, Giraffe Exhibit


DENVER (CBS4)– Dobby the giraffe celebrated his 2nd birthday at the Denver Zoo on Thursday. Visitors sang “Happy Birthday” and Dobby and his mom were treated to some special “cake” that was made of his special foods.

Dobby was born underweight, half of what normal baby giraffes are supposed to weigh, and had to receive a plasma transfusion thanks to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs.

Dobby might not grow as large as his dad, who is 16-and-a-half-feet-tall and weighs about 2,300 pounds, but he’ll be close.

