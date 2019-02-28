  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Denver International Airport, DIA, Gargoyle

DENVER (CBS4)– A talking gargoyle welcomed passengers at Denver International Airport on Thursday to celebrate the airport’s 24th birthday. What looked like a statue seemed to have some life-like characteristics.

(credit: CBS)

“Welcome to the Illuminati Headquarters… I mean, Denver International Airport,” passengers could hear the gargoyle saying.

(credit: CBS)

“Oh, it’s because of the conspiracy,” said one passenger.

“Wait, come back! I have questions about this conspiracy!” the gargoyle responded.

(credit: CBS)

DIA brought in the 243-year-old talking gargoyle to help dispel all the conspiracy rumors at the airport.

(credit: CBS)

Seems he was a hit with the passengers, surprising them with smiles and plenty of laughs.

(credit: CBS)

