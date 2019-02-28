DENVER (AP) — A bipartisan bill to make it easier for Colorado residents who are in the country illegally to obtain state drivers licenses has passed a Senate committee. The bill would increase the number of Department of Motor Vehicles offices offering the special licenses from three to 10.
Its Senate co-sponsors are Republican Don Coram of southwest Colorado and Democrat Dominick Moreno of suburban Adams County.
They say it will eliminate months-long wait times for licenses and that licensed immigrant drivers help ensure roads are safer.
Colorado dairy and livestock groups support the bill.
The Senate Finance Committee voted 5-2 on Thursday to send the bill to the appropriations committee.
And, I’m supposed to believe that these drivers licenses will not be used to register to vote, right? HaHa