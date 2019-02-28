  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Legislature, Immigrant Driver's License

DENVER (AP) — A bipartisan bill to make it easier for Colorado residents who are in the country illegally to obtain state drivers licenses has passed a Senate committee. The bill would increase the number of Department of Motor Vehicles offices offering the special licenses from three to 10.

(credit: CBS)

Its Senate co-sponsors are Republican Don Coram of southwest Colorado and Democrat Dominick Moreno of suburban Adams County.

They say it will eliminate months-long wait times for licenses and that licensed immigrant drivers help ensure roads are safer.

Colorado dairy and livestock groups support the bill.

The Senate Finance Committee voted 5-2 on Thursday to send the bill to the appropriations committee.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments
  1. TF (@T_FedorCO) says:
    February 28, 2019 at 1:51 pm

    And, I’m supposed to believe that these drivers licenses will not be used to register to vote, right? HaHa

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s