By Dillon Thomas
Filed Under:Chris Watts, Frederick, Shanann Watts, Watts Murder, Weld County


GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — The man who pleaded guilty to killing his pregnant wife and two young daughters recently met with with state and local investigators in prison, where they discussed more about the August 2018 murders. The specifics of the discussion with Christopher Watts were not immediately released.

Chris Watts (credit: RJ Sangosti – Pool/Getty Images)

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said a redacted version of the lengthy interview would be released to the media on March 7, one week from Thursday.

Chris Watts (Photo by RJ Sangosti – Pool/Getty Images)

According to lawyers and the CBI, the meeting also involved investigators from Frederick Police Department, the first agency to respond to the investigation that began as a missing persons case last summer.

Bella, Celeste and Shanann Watts (credit CBS)

Steven Lambert of Grant & Hoffman Law Firm represents Frank and Sandy Rzucek, Shanann’s parents. He told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas his clients were updated on the discussion and were evaluating their next steps. He would not reveal more about the discussion at the time.

Sandra Rzucek, Shanann Watts’ mother (credit: CBS)

Earlier this month, Weld County Michael Rourke released the last-known video of Shanann Watts alive, which showed the expecting-mother carrying a suitcase and purse in to her home. Within the next four hours, she would be killed by her husband.

(credit: Weld County DA/CNN)

Following the murders, Chris Watts drove his deceased family to an oil drilling site, burying Shanann in a shallow grave, and disposing of his daughters in crude oil tanks.

Copter4 flew over the Anadarko site on Tuesday (credit: CBS)

Watts is in prison, last tracked in Wisconsin, serving multiple life sentences. In November of 2018, Watts confessed to the murders of his pregnant wife, Shanann, and daughters Bella and Celeste “CeCe.”

Their bodies were recovered days after he falsely told police he believed they ran away. Watts would later plead guilty on all counts during a court appearance in November 2018, in exchange for avoiding the death penalty.

Law enforcement believed Watts murdered his family in an attempt to start a new life with his mistress, Nichol Kessinger.

Frank Rzucek and Sandra Onorati Rzucek, and Frankie Rzucek (credit: CBS)

The Rzuceks did file a wrongful death lawsuit, requesting access to any financial incentives Watts obtains while serving time in prison. Lambert told CBS Denver Watts did not intend to contest the lawsuit.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation confirmed Watts further discussed the murders, unveiling new information, and provided investigators more insight in to the happenings inside his Frederick home on August 13, 2018.

