DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver man on his way to work is kicking himself after making a mistake while driving during his morning commute and crashing into a sinkhole. The water main break that caused the hole in the street is located at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Cherry Street.

(credit: CBS)

Frank Ross said he’s glad he wasn’t hurt and no one else was in the Thursday morning crash.

“Car can get replaced. Lives cannot get replaced. I just feel like an idiot because of what I did, that’s it,” Ross told CBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s