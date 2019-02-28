DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver man on his way to work is kicking himself after making a mistake while driving during his morning commute and crashing into a sinkhole. The water main break that caused the hole in the street is located at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Cherry Street.

Frank Ross said he’s glad he wasn’t hurt and no one else was in the Thursday morning crash.

“Car can get replaced. Lives cannot get replaced. I just feel like an idiot because of what I did, that’s it,” Ross told CBS4.