CONIFER, Colo. (CBS4) – Homeowners in Conifer are concerned about a proposal to build a new subdivision of townhomes in their neighborhood. Theresa Dieringer has called the Colorado mountains home her whole life.

“Love the wildlife, love the scenery, love the beauty,” she said.

Her neighbor, Tom Moore, agrees, “Love the fresh air. It’s gorgeous when the snow is on the pines, can’t be better.”

Just like all of Colorado they are seeing growth.

“We’re not objecting to development we know that’s a way of life and respect it. We just want it to be responsible,” said Theresa.

Tom spent his career as a mechanical engineer, and wants to make sure the plan for future development is well thought-out.

“Done safely, done for sustainability, that it’ll last forever, and that it’s sensible,” he said.

At the center is their fear over the water. With no main river supplying the area, they have to dig to get to it.

“Our water comes from the rocks basically, fractured rocks and so the limited amount of water in the area is of great concern to each and every one of us,” Tom explained.

Nick Nelson with Jefferson County Planning and Zoning told CBS4 they have run a Water Availability Analysis and that even after the townhomes are built the models show there would still be a surplus of water, but as with any resource, they agree there’s no way of guaranteeing exactly how long the water will last.

“I want something that’s sustainable that’s going to last for eons and eons and we can pass this on to other generations,” said Tom.

The Planning and Zoning Commission will decide whether to go forward with this project on Wednesday night. If it is approved, it will go before the commissioners for final approval later next month.