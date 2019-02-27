INDIANAPOLIS (CBS4) – Broncos head coach Vic Fangio met with the media Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. The Broncos will spend the week evaluating prospects in preparation of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Due to NFL rules, the Broncos are not allowed to comment on the reported trade involving quarterback Joe Flacco. Fangio was asked about Flacco as a quarterback and what challenges he presents as a quarterback but deflected the question.

“I’m going to take a delay on answering any of those questions,” said Fangio.

The reported trade does not eliminate the possibility of the Broncos draft a quarterback.

“We’d like to add good young players at all of our position groups,” said Fangio when asked about adding a young quarterback to the quarterback room. “That’s the engine that drives the league.”

The new head said his evaluation of the team hasn’t changed much since he took over the job.

“I think the Broncos are a team that’s been in transition since they won the Super Bowl in ’15,” said Fangio. “We just need to get it back to the tradition of playing much better.”

One position of need for the Broncos is at cornerback. The expectation is that Bradley Roby will leave the team in free agency, which could end up forcing the Broncos to take a corner in a draft that is considered to be rich in talent at the position.

“You never have enough of them,” said Fangio when asked about drafting corners. “The biggest difference in the NFL the last several seasons is that teams are playing three wide receivers or more a lot. We’ve gotta have three corners on the field.”

Fangio said the Broncos will remain in a 3-4 defense, which is the defense has has traditionally run as a defensive coordinator in stops throughout his NFL career.

Fangio also heaped praise on wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders who he expects to have a “major role” on the team in the 2019 season.

“He can still play good football,” said Fangio. “Looking for him to come back to the way he was playing and picking up right from there, and if he can do that he brings other things to the table.”

Fangio said he expects Sanders, who is coming off an Achilles injury, to be ready by the season opener.

Despite no official announcement, Fangio said he expects the Broncos to play in the Hall of Fame game in early August and was looking forward to the opportunity.

“I do think it’s probably a safe bet that we will be in it,” said Fangio. “We’d be honored to do that, and to be honest with you I look forward to it. It gives us an extra week of camp and gives us more change to prepare for the season and we’ll use it to our advantage.”